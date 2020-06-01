Monday Memories: When Waheeda Rehman slapped Amitabh Bachchan and Big B's reaction was priceless

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, Waheeda Rehman had also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan had reacted to her slap. Read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with numerous actress in his almost five-decade long career. From yesteryear actresses to leading ladies of the '90s to the new crop of actors, Big B continues to feature in big budget films even today. In a few days, Amitabh's next film Gulabo Sitabo will be releasing on OTT, a first for the actor. Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan probably has thousands of anecdotes from film sets to recall and so do his stars. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise when Amitabh Bachchan's co-star Waheeda Rehman once revealed that she slapped Big B.

Before you freak out, let us tell you do that it indeed was for a scene from their 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera. If there was any scene from the film that grabbed eyeballs, it was this scene. For the unversed, the film was directed by Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt and was a crime drama. It also starred late actors Vinod Khanna and Amrish Puri and Sanjay Dutt made his firs appearance as a child artist. Waheeda Rehman's performance was lauded by audiences and critics alike. The actress even won a National Award for the same.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, the yesteryear actress had also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan had reacted to her slap. On the show, the comedian had asked her about the crucial scene, Waheeda Rehman said, "Maine Kahan Amitabh, bahut kas ke lagane waali hun. Shot hua aur Amitabh ne kahan, Waheeda ji, kaafi achcha tha (I said, Amitabh, I’m going to hit you hard. After the shot, he said, Waheeda ji, it was quite good)."

In fact, the actress had also recalled the scene in a book titled Conversations With Waheeda Rehman. She had revealed that after the said scene director Sunil Dutt had confronted her and told her that next time she should probably pretend slapping an actor/actress instead of actually doing it.

All said and done, there was no grudge between the actors post the scene. In fact, Amitabh is a die-hard fan of Waheeda Rehman and also considers the actress to be his 'idol'. Turns out, during the shoot of this same film, Big B took Waheeda Rehman's juttis and ran towards her because she was sitting bare foot in the hot desert.

During his appearance on a singing reality show, Amitabh had said, "The first time I got an opportunity to work with her was in the movie Reshma Aur Shera. During the shoot, there was a sequence where Sunil Dutt and Waheeda ji had to sit bare feet in the desert, where it was impossible to stand in the sand with our shoes, because of the high temperature."

He continued: "I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such an extreme conditions and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji's juttis and ran towards her. I can't even express how special the moment is to me."

Big B had also revealed that he considers Waheeda ji and Dilip Kumar as his idols. "Waheeda Rehman has always been the most beautiful woman to me till date. She is not only a great actor but also a great human being by her nature. For me, Waheeda ji is a perfect example of the Indian woman. Waheeda ji has given huge and incredible contribution to our Bollywood Industry which cannot be expressed through words.," Big B said.

Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman's friendship is indeed a special one.

