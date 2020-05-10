Mother's Day Special: When Neetu Kapoor told son Ranbir Kapoor that he lived in their house for 'too long'

Ranbir Kapoor shares a special bond with his mother Neetu Kapoor and today on Mother's Day we decided to take a trip down memory lane.

As people across the world mark Mother's Day today, we decided to take a look at one mother-son duo back home who often create a stir on social media and otherwise. and have been vocal about the relationship they share and are extremely close. They were by each other's side when they recently lost after his two-year battle with leukemia. While Neetu's daughter Riddhima took some time to reach Mumbai from Delhi, it was Ranbir who had his mother's back.

The actor shares a special bond with his mother and today on Mother's Day we decided to take a trip down memory lane. Ranbir's fans are well aware that the actor now stays in his own bachelor pad. But there was a time when Ranbir wanted to move out of his parents' Bandra home but was a bit hesitant to break the news to his parents.

However, it was Ranbir's mum Neetu who insisted that the 'Barfi' actor move out and live life on his own terms. In an interview to Absolute India back in 2015, Ranbir had said, "I have always wanted to live alone. but it was actually my mother's idea. She told me that I'd been in my father's house for too long. Of course, in India there is a certain tradition where the family stays together, but she really wanted me to experience life on my own."

Even though Ranbir studied in the US, up until he became a successful actor he used to continue living with his parents. Elaborating a little more on how mum Neetu suggested he move out, the actor said, "Initially, I was a little hesitant with the idea because I was very comfortable living in the house. My parents have never encroached on my space. I have lots of space in the house. But she was insistent and she wanted me to do it. Now, I realise that it is one of the best things I have done because there is a sense of ownership you feel when you live on your own."

Back then Ranbir had also said that moving into his own home was one of the best decisions he ever made. He added that it made him even more responsible and how he used to make it a point to spend quality time with his parents. "In my father's house, I would always be the boy. In my own house, I can be the man of the house. That transition was very important for me," Ranbir had said. Thanks to the actor's mother Neetu, Ranbir is set on this path of independence with his parents by his side.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×