Nick Jonas sheds light on how comments attached to appearance and body image 'can become quite dangerous'

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas was asked if he found it weird to have his body discussed and critiqued as a 'dadbod', a few years ago.

It was back in 2019, during a vacation on a yacht when Nick Jonas' shirtless (with white short shorts) appearance became a trending topic with many discussing his 'dadbod'. During a recent interview with GQ Hype, the 28-year-old singer and actor was asked if he had found it weird back then to have his body discussed and critiqued in such an intense manner.

"I think when it's comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that's when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally. They're very sensitive topics," Nick confessed. However, Jonas also acknowledged that in the same way, he lives "a public life" and hence, parts of his life "are going to be talked about" even "though it doesn't necessarily mean it's fair." Nick further noted that "it's just a part" of his reality.

However, Jonas is "always hopeful" that the people who make such comments will think about whether they would say the same if the person was seated opposite them at a dinner party. "...and I'd guess that 99.9 percent of people would say they wouldn't," Nick concluded to GQ Hype.

Meanwhile, besides his judging duties on The Voice Season 20, Nick is gearing up to host Billboard Music Awards 2021, which is scheduled to take place on May 24, IST.

