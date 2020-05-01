Not Irrfan Khan, but Sridevi would have been the first Bollywood actor to star in the Jurassic universe

While Irrfan was the first Indian actor to star in the Jurrasic Universe, did you know that Sridevi had turned down Steven Spielberg's offer? Read on to know more.

The Bollywood fraternity has witnessed a huge loss in the last two days. Fine talents like Irrfan Khan and bid goodbye to the world after battling deadly diseases over the last two years. Fans over the last few days cannot help but recall the immense contribution these actors have given to Indian cinema. Fans regaled how Rishi Kapoor will be reuniting with his Chandni co-stars and Vinod Khanna. However, looking back these actors made some important decision which had a long-lasting effect on their filmy careers.

For instance, Irrfan Khan's Hollywood choices put him on the world map and helped him bag great films like Life Of Pi, Inferno and Jurrasic World among others. While he was the first Indian actor to star in the Jurrasic Universe, did you know that Sridevi had turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the 1993 film Jurrasic Park. Yes, you heard that right.

Sridevi, who is regarded as one of the first female superstars of India, was at the peak of her career when the celebrated Steven Spielberg offered her a small role in his 1993 film Jurrasic Park. However, Sridevi, was of the opinion that the role was rather not fitting for her since it was just a small part.

The actress rejected the role and instead went on to star in six films back home. Sridevi starred in five Hindi films and one Telugu movie in India. -- all in just one year. On the other hand, Spielberg's film went on to become a massive hit at the box office with at least four sequels to date and a fifth one in process. The 2015 sequel, Jurrasic World, starred Chris Pratt in the lead role and Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×