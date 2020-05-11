Not Thugs of Hindostan, THIS was Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's first movie together

Thugs of Hindostan failed massively and Aamir even admitted to the film's poor track record. But did you know that it was actually not Amitabh and Aamir's first film?

If there is one actor in Bollywood who holds the title of Mr Perfectionist, it is . In the last few years, Aamir Khan has given back-to-back hits like Dangal, PK, and so on. However, Aamir suffered a major blow when one of his most expensive films -- Thugs of Hindostan tanked at the box office in 2018. It was the actor's first released film with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and hopes were at an all-time high considering the massive buzz that was generated for the film. However, Thugs of Hindostan failed massively and Aamir even admitted to the film's poor track record. But did you know that Thugs of Hindostan was actually not Amitabh and Aamir's first film?

Yes, you heard that right. Back in 1996, Amitabh, Aamir and were slated to feature in a film titled Rishta. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film was supposed to Amitabh and Aamir's first project together. While many also called it as 'casting coup' at the time, it was a short lived one. Turns out, the film never took off despite an elaborate muhurat shot which was held in Mumbai's Film City amidst the presence of press and photographers.

At the muhurat shot, Aamir, Big B and Madhuri even performed a brief dialogue enactment and interacted with the media. However, the film was abruptly shelved. While some say it was Aamir Khan's insecurity with Big B at the time, others say that director Indra Kumar got busy with another project.

In fact before at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir and Big B were also asked why they had never worked before. To this, Big B had replied, "The truth is that, we were offered many films, but bhaisaab (pointing out to Aamir) turned them down. It is my saubhagya (luck) that now I get to work with him."

Aamir then went on to reveal a little more about Rishta. He said, "Now that Mr Bachchan had said it, I wouldn’t deny it. I’d like to remind that we were offered Indra Kumar’s film Rishta. It was announced years ago. Unfortunately, due to various reasons that film couldn’t be made. Indu moved into a different life. Since that day, I have been waiting for this opportunity. I don’t have the courage to say no to him (Big B)."

As for Indra Kumar, he had once told Rediff.com, "It was a film with Aamir, Madhuri and Amitji. It didn't happen because I was busy making Ishq then. I thought I couldn't manage two films at the same time. I was worried that I wouldn't be able to do justice to Amitji's role."

