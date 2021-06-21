The Past Blast: When Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan’s Zameen was meant to be Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh 2..

Writer Suparn Varma had even met Sarfarosh director, John Matthew, however, things didn't materialise. Eventually, the action thriller set against the backdrop of high-jack became Rohit Shetty's directorial debut. Details

Zameen marked the directorial debut of Rohit Shetty and it’s considered one of his finest films with . The action thriller also featured Abhishek Bachchan with Bipasha Basu and is often termed ahead of it’s time by the audience. Till date, it’s the most realistic film from Rohit’s kitty and there is a section of audience wanting to see him return to this space once again. But very few know that the script of Zameen was initially written as a potential sequel to the starrer Sarfarosh directed by John Matthew.

Writer turned director, Suparn Varma spilled some beans on his idea of spinning Sarfarosh 2 around the subject of a high jack. “I was writing Qayamat for Ajay Devgn, who put me on to Rohit (Shetty) as he was looking for a subject to make his directorial debut. Zameen in my head was written as a sequel to Sarfarosh. It was based against the backdrop of a high-jack. I knew John Matthew was looking for a story for Sarfarosh 2 and I even met him,” said Suparn, who is currently riding high on the success of The Family Man 2.

He further added, “He (John Matthew) heard the entire skeleton and said, we need a villain. I tried to bring it in, but, couldn’t crack the script. That’s when I met Rohit and he loved it enough to spin it into his directorial debut. Working with him was an absolutely joy.” Suparn believes that Zameen is Rohit’s best work till date and hopes to do something similar with the combo of Rohit and Ajay again. “I think, it’s a superb film and wish, Rohit does something in this space again. I would love to collaborate with him again. If you look at it, for that time, we had no diversion in the story, apart from the two songs that we had to add due to market pressure.”

While Zameen is among the most loved films of Ajay and Rohit combo, wouldn’t it have been amazing to see the iconic ACP Ajay Rathod racing against time on a rescue mission?

Also Read| The Past Blast: Bharat's journey from Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, Kabir Khan to Rajkumar Santoshi

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×