The Past Blast: When Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Milan Luthria film was shelved due to Non Veg food

The and Milan Luthria combo has worked together on films like Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai and Baadshaho. The professional front aside, the two are great friends too and have been spotted hanging out even outside the filmy world. But many few know that in the early 2000s, the two were all set to collaborate in the early 2000s on a film titled Bihaad… Outlawed. It was based on a true story, speaking about harsh reality of lives, but was to follow a commercial template.

The makers were intending to shoot in the rural areas at the jungles in Madhya Pradesh and Chambal Valley. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt too was a part of the film, and it was poised to be a quintessential hero vs villain film with the two playing the character of dacoit and a cop. It was to be produced by Kumar Gaurav, Bunty Walia and Bablu Pachisia. It was touted to be one of the most awaited films back then because of the casting coup by getting two big mass action stars in an exciting film, by a top director.

But it was suddenly shelved. However, many are not aware about the reason why the film was put on the backburner. An insider informs us that the reason for the film to get shelved was as silly as it gets. One of the film producers, Bablu Pachisia, was a hardcore vegetarian and non-veg food was not allowed in his office. One fine day, Milan visited his office to discuss the pre-production work and since it was lunch time, the filmmaker decided to have his lunch in the canteen area. Incidentally, he ordered non-veg food and just when he started eating it, came Bablu.

The producer was aghast seeing non-veg food in his office, and impulsively blasted Milan in front of the entire office staff. That led to a war of words between the two and eventually, things went from bad to worse, resulting in the film getting shelved. Years later, Bablu went around telling his close friends how he could have handled the scenario better and the impulsive response was just an overreaction. But well, Bihaad… Outlawed still remains a distant dream for Milan Luthira. He tried to revive it multiple time later on, but things never materialised.

