The Past Blast: When Shahid Kapoor walked out of R Balki’s Tattoo to avoid “controversy” in 2008

When Shahid Kapoor walked out of R Balki's Tattoo due to an uncanny similarity with a real life instance from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's love story.

was riding on a high after the success of Jab We Met in 2007, and was flooded with films offers. Not many know that he was the first choice for Rajkumar Santoshi's Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Prakash Jha's Raajneeti. Both the films went ahead to emerge huge hits and put in the bracket of most bankable names of Bollywood. Shahid eventually went ahead to work with Rajkumar Santoshi in Phata Poster Nikla Hero. In the same time frame, around 2008, the actor was gearing up to collaborate with R Balki on a feature film titled Tattoo.

It was a light hearted rom-com, more on the humorous side, narrating the tale of a boy who gets his girlfriend’s name tattooed, before breaking up with the girl. The tale chronicled the funny journey of this boy, who is not able to get rid of the girl’s identity from his body. Shahid loved the script back then, and agreed to come on board the film, however, he eventually backed out of the film to avoid controversy as the film was coincidentally offered to him in the same time frame when had got Kareena Kapoor’s name tattooed on his hands.

On multiple narrations, Shahid felt that him doing the film would seem like a sly on Saif and Kareena’s relationship and hence, he decided to take a back seat. Balki too understood Shahid’s concern and decided to shelve the film for good. For those unaware, after being in a steady relationship for a long time, Shahid and Kareena had a break up around the release of Jab We Met. The news was all over the media, with everyone passing their opinion on the break up. And we are sure, the title of this film with Shahid in the lead might have garnered diverse reaction from the industry, creating a stir and a major controversy as the though a coincidence, the fiction was in sync with reality. So well, as they say, whatever happens, happens for a reason.

Stay tuned for more such unheard Bollywood stories on The Past Blast.

Also Read| The Past Blast: When Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were to meet Katrina Kaif as wedding crashers

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×