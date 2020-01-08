PHOTOS: Malaika Arora is full of oomph as she flashes her washboard abs in an all black look at the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was snapped at the gym and she nailed an all black look. See PHOTOS!

makes sure to turn heads whenever she steps out of her Mumbai abode, and today, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress brightened up the day when she stepped out to hit the gym. As soon as Malaika stepped out of the car, she waved and posed for the paparazzi before working out in the gym. In the photos, Malaika Arora looks jaw drop gorgeous as she nails an all black gym- black bralette and black jeggings.

It was only a few days back that Malaika Arora and were snapped together at the airport as they returned to the bay post New Year celebrations in Goa. On New Years’, 46-year-old Malaika Arora posted a loved-up photo with beau Arjun Kapoor on Instagram wherein Malaika was seen planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek and alongside the photo, Mala wrote, “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020.” Well, we are totally love their social media PDA and we surely want more of it in 2020.

During a recent interview, Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans and the diva had said that as for marriage, these are not things one can predict. “We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it,” Malaika shared. Also, on the work front, it is being reported that Malaika Arora will be seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More