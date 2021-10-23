PICS: Akshay Kumar sports a comfy look in kurta as he gets papped at the airport

Akshay Kumar has been all over the news courtesy his upcoming projects. The Khiladi Kumar has some interesting movies in his kitty wherein he will be seen proving his versatility once again on the big screen. Amid this, Akshay had made headlines after he unveiled the first look of his much awaited OMG 2 on social media. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Akshay grabbed the attention once again after he was papped at Mumbai’s Kalina airport today.

In the pics, Akshay was sporting a comfy desi look as he wore a grey coloured kurta paired with black trousers as he was papped while walking out of the airport. He had completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. This isn’t all. Akshay also made sure to wear a mask as he stepped out given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Apparently, the actor has returned from Ujjain after seeking blessings at Lord Shiva’s temple there with his OMG 2 co-star Pankaj Tripathi as they began shooting for their movie.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s airport pics:

For the uninitiated, OMG 2 happens to be the sequel of the 2012 release OMG – Oh My God which featured Paresh Rawal in the lead. Interestingly, OMG 2 will mark Akshay’s first collaboration with Pankaj. Apart from this, the superstar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s much talked about Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Bachchan Pandey opposite Kriti Sanon, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Gorkha.

Also Read: OMG 2 FIRST Look Posters: Akshay Kumar asks for blessings as he begins shoot with Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi