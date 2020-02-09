Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor's photo from their Aitraaz days will take you back in time

The film which was a huge break away from the regular masala films and hero-centric films, Aitraaz starred the three stars in all their glory.

, and Kareena Kapoor Khan may be churning out bigger and better projects in recent times but a true Bollywood movie buff cannot forget the trio's 2004 film Aitraaz which got many a tongues wagging. The film which was a huge break away from the regular masala films and hero-centric films, Aitraaz starred the three stars in all their glory. We recently stumbled upon this picture of the stars and it will definitely give you all the feels.

In the photo, a rather lanky can be seen posing with Kareena on one side and Priyanka Chopra on the other. The two actresses as usual looked their pretty self and are all smiles as they pose for the camera. The film which released back in 2004 did more than just entertain the audience. Bollywood and filmmakers opened up to the idea of having diverse characters for women after Priyanka Chopra's antagonist role won hearts.

The global star had also proved her mettle and declared that she is here to stay as she was only a few films old at the time. While the film did not do extremely well at the box office, more filmmakers opened up to the idea of writing different roles for women.

Check out Priyanka, Akshay and Kareena's throwback photo from their Aitraaz days:

Do you think the trio should team up for another film? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More