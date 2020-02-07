Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all smiles while posing with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and little Ahil

Arpita Khan Sharma shared a great rapport with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their social media pictures and videos are a proof of their friendship.

's sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave him the best birthday present he could have ever asked for. Arpita and Aayush Sharma welcomed a baby girl on 27th December 2019. Aayush announced the name of the baby girl on his Instagram account as Ayat. The name Ayat comes from an Islamic word that refers to the verses of the Holy Quran. It is associated with miracles. The couple had planned to welcome their baby through c-section and had chosen Salman's birthday as the special date for the same.

Arpita Khan shared a great rapport with Jonas. The two were best friends and were often seen having a gala time together. Today, we came across a picture of our Desi girl posing with Arpita and little Ahil. This picture was uploaded on Priyanka's Instagram account on July 5th, 2016. PeeCee is all smiles while holding little Ahil in her arms while resting her head on Arpita's head. The picture is just too cute to be missed. Sharing the pic, The Sky Is Pink actress wrote, "Was lovely to meet u and Ahil yest @arpitakhansharma .. He's too much fun... C u soon in nyc.." Would you all not love to see Priyanka pose with Arpita, Ahil and Ayat now? What say PeeCee?

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post here:

Ahil was born in the year 2016, hence he looks so little in the picture. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Netflix' The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She was recently seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. PeeCee will also be collaborating with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series CITADEL which will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico.

