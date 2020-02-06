Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam disguise themselves as red and black Spider Man; Say 'together we are unbeatable'

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to share photos of his adorable kids Aryan, Suhana and little munchkin AbRam on his social media accounts.

and his little son AbRam have time and again impressed the audience with photos and videos of the two. King Khan never fails to share photos of his adorable kids Aryan, Suhana and little munchkin AbRam on his social media accounts. In the year 2016, in the month of September, SRK had shared a cute video of him and AbRam where the two have become the amazing superhro Spider-Man. While King Khan has disguised himself as a red Spider-Man wearing a red mask, AbRam has disguised himself as a black Spider-Man.

In the video shared, we can see SRK and his kid are also having an interesting conversation. In the video, they are saying, "SRK: Hi, I am the red Spider-Man; AbRam: Hi, I am the black Spider-Man; Both: Together we are, unbeatable." Then, they show the action of Spidey throwing webs on the camera. Fans have showered the post with many hearts and are going awestruck. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, SRK wrote, "We cannot accomplish all that we need to do without working together" #srkinstagyaan.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's video here:

Recently, Shah Rukh had shared an adorable post on his Twitter account with his little munchkin AbRam. It is a collage in which AbRam can be seen smiling while holding a certificate and wearing a medal on his neck that he won during his race. Sharing the proud moment, SRK wrote, "Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!"

On the work front, there are several rumours floating around about SRK's next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture.

