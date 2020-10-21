  1. Home
Shammi Kapoor birth anniversary: When the late actor forgot his lines while shooting with Madhubala

Today marks the 89th birth anniversary of late Shammi Kapoor. Here's an interesting fact related to the legendary star that you should know about.
Shammi Kapoor is often referred to as the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood or Indian Elvis Presley. The late actor’s films created quite the rage mostly during the 1960s. Right from Brahmachari to Junglee, Kashmir Ki Kali, and others, the legendary star won the hearts of the audience not only with his acting prowess but also amazing dancing skills. He once said in one of his interviews that he never learned how to dance and never had a dance master.

But he was able to woo an entire generation with his amazing rock and roll jigs. Today marks the 89th birth anniversary of Shammiji. We wish to let our readers know about an interesting and lesser-known fact related to the late star. He had once admitted to having forgotten his lines after having seen the beauty queen Madhubala. Yes, you heard it right! That happened during the shoot of Rail Ka Dabba when he met the actress for the very first time.

This has also been mentioned in Shammi Kapoor’s biography by Rauf Ahmed. The late actor said that he could not take his eyes off Madhubala when he saw her. He also confessed to have felt like being hit by a thunderbolt. Not only that, but the Teesri Manzil actor was extremely nervous while taking the actress in his arms for an intimate scene. Shammiji stated that he was so nervous that he kept forgetting his lines post which Madhubala helped him out. 

Talking about Shammi Kapoor, the legendary star left for his heavenly abode on August 14, 2020, at the age of 79 years. 

