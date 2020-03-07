Shocking: When Mahesh Bhatt kissed daughter Pooja Bhatt on the lips for magazine shoot & all hell broke loose

From Mahesh Bhatt to wife Soni Razdaan to now Alia Bhatt, the family has been the centre of attention on more than one occasion. Read on to know why.

The Bhatt's have been a filmy family for the past many decades. From Mahesh Bhatt to wife Soni Razdaan to now , the family has been the centre of attention on more than one occasion. However, the most controversial one so far has been filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Pooja Bhatt's kiss. Yes, the father and daughter duo had kissed on the lips for a magazine shoot back in the '80s. While India today is still opening up to the idea of LGBT, Mahesh and Pooja's picture cause a controversy like no other.

For the unversed, Pooja is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter from his first wife Kiran Bhatt. He also had a son named Rahul Bhatt. Pooja, who has acted in many films, is also no less controversial. Her film choices back in the day used to raise many eyebrows. However, it was this picture with her dad that grabbed the most attention.

To add fuel to the fire, Mahesh Bhatt also said in an interview to the same magazine, "If Pooja wasn’t my daughter, I’d love to marry her." All hell broke loose with this statement and fans were rather disgruntled with the filmmaker. Pooja, who will be seen opposite Alia in Sadak 2, made her debut in Hindi films with her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Daddy in 1989 at only 17. At the time of the magazine, Pooja was in her early twenties.

