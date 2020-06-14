Sunday Stir: When Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone twinned in white and walked hand in hand at a bash

Much before their friendship was known to the world, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have been quite close since Alia made her debut in 2012.

The Bollywood film industry is full of controversies but it has also given rise to life-long friendships between co-stars and actors. From and to and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the list is endless. One such BFF jodi has been that of and who over the years have bonded over various things. The two even made an appearance on season 6 of Koffee With Karan and spilled the beans while setting social media abuzz with their confessions. But much before their friendship was known to the world, the actresses have been quite close since Alia made her debut in 2012.

Alia Bhatt stepped into the world of Bollywood film in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. As for Deepika, the actress was already on her way to stardom as she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007. Despite the gap, the actresses knew of each other and were friends from the beginning. In fact, in many ways, Deepika did guide Alia in her first few years when she was just starting out.

We recently came across this photo of Deepika and Alia from 2013 and it is all things adorable. In the photo, the two stars can be seen walking hand in hand with each other. The picture is from their co-star and friend 's birthday bash back then and it is definitely one for the books. The actresses are also twinning in white as Alia can be seen wearing a flowing white outfit, while Deepika looks stunning as always in a white ethnic outfit and smiling away.

Check out Alia and Deepika's major throwback photo from 2013:

The actresses took social media by storm in October 2018 when they appeared together on the season premiere of Koffee With Karan. The episode had just aired a few weeks before Deepika and Ranveer's big fat Indian wedding and the buzz was at an all-time high. Alia, on the other hand, had begun dating Deepika's former lover that year. Alia and Ranbir had made it official at Sonam Kapoor's wedding in May 2018.

On the show, Deepika had even shared her thoughts on Alia dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir. The 'Chhapaak' actress said, "I think it’s just about accepting the past, the present and the future. I’m not someone who holds on to negativity. Understanding why two people cannot be together and the situation and letting go is very important. It only gets better (her equation with Ranbir). The relationship that we share is what I value the most. I don’t think it could be in a better place."

To this, Alia had added, "We are all in a very happy and content place at the moment. There’s no awkwardness between us at all!" The trio even spoke about going on a possible vacation together in the near future. Alia and Deepika said that there could be a day when the two of them — with beaus Ranbir and Ranveer — could go on a holiday together. Karan Johar chimed in, "I am bringing my babies and coming along! Let’s go to the Maldives. I want to see the four of you in a pool."

Well, we cannot wait for photos from this vacation to hit social media. What are your thoughts on Alia and Deepika? Let us know in the comments below.

