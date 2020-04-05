Sunday Stir: When Richard Gere's awkward kiss on Shilpa Shetty's cheek created a commotion like no other

Hollywood actor Richard Gere in an impromptu manner kissed Shilpa Shetty on the cheek. The event not only made headlines but saw a strong reaction from many people.

The month of April back in 2007 was not just any month. To take you back in time, and Richard Gere sent the media into a tizzy and hurt scores of citizens as pictures from their AIDS awareness event in New Delhi became the talk of the town. If you still have no clue what we are referring to, then let us tell you a little more about Richard Gere's impromptu kiss which created a frenzy and angered Hindu nationalists to a great extent.

Just like any other star-studded event, the AIDS awareness event in the national capital too attracted the media and paparazzi. It was here that Hollywood actor Richard Gere in an impromptu manner held Shilpa Shetty's hand while she was speaking and kissed it. That didn't stop there. He then went on to embrace Shilpa Shetty, bent her back in an exaggerated kind of dance hold and kissed her on the cheek.

This unexpected move from Gere left Shilpa a bit shaken resulting in an extremely awkward pose. Gere's kiss became headlines and invited the wrath of angry political workers who pointed out that the two had dishonoured Indian culture. Unfortunately, many also blamed Shilpa for not resisting Gere's act. "Richard does not understand Hindi. All he knows is that Bollywood is all about song and dance. So, he decided to give a dance pose with me to entertain the crowd."

The reaction was so extreme that Gere eventually issued an apology. His statement read, "My dear Indian friends, to be honest, this recent media storm has taken me by surprise." He further added, "I assure you, I have utmost respect for her, and she knows Of course, I've felt terrible that she should carry a burden that is no fault of hers. The burden is mine and no one else's."

In what was supposed to be an event to highlight AIDS awareness in India turned out to be a gimmick. Sigh!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More