Sunday Stir: When Salman Khan claimed to be a 'virgin' and left Karan Johar speechless on his own show

While Salman's statements to the press often court controversy, the actor had raised eyebrows years ago when he appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.

On the show, Salman spoke about a variety of things. From his acting career to family, the actor was candid. Or a little too candid as some would call it. For the unversed, this was the same episode where Salman confessed that he was a virgin and left Karan Johar speechless.

Not just Karan, Salman also left his fans stunned when he said he wants to 'save himself'. To this, Karan burst out laughing and said, "You want to save yourself? Are you saying you're a virgin?" A laidback Salman paused and only nodded in the affirmative. This reaction from the actor ended up leaving Karan in a state of non-stop laughter. The episode is etched rather well in everyone's memory and cannot be forgotten to this date.

Whether Salman was saying the truth or no, one thing is for sure, it definitely was an interesting episode. Check out the video below for some Sunday laughter:

