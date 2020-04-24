Sunil Dutt wanted Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of a mute person in Reshma Aur Shera for THIS reason?

Did you know that Sunil Dutt was the reason why Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a mute character in Reshma Aur Shera?

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Bollywood in 1969, as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome. His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani which was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. He then featured in Anand in the year 1971 with Rajesh Khanna. Following Anand, Big B has entertained us with some amazing films like Guddi, Bombay To Goa, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Namak Haraam, Mohabbatein, 102 Not Out, Badla and many more.

Besides Bachchan's acting, it is his voice that still drives the audience crazy. But there was a time when All India Radio rejected Big B's voice. Not only All India Radio, but there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan had to face difficulties because of his voice. During the shooting of Reshma Aur Shera which happened in Rajasthan, Big B had portrayed the role of Chotu, Shera's (Sunil Dutt) brother who was mute. In the film, due to certain circumstances, Chotu gets married to Reshma (Waheeda Rehman). This was Amitabh's first wedding.

Talking about the scene, Big B had said, "I had a different kind of experience; I got married to the one who was my favourite actress. To speak the truth, I used to find all this too weird. But more than feeling weird I used to feel troubled." But the megastar never spoke about the difficulty he felt at that time. The reason behind this was he didn't want any misunderstandings to be created. But actress Rakhee spoke about it. Even Rakhee was not an established star at that time. Rakhee had revealed that Amitabh's character in Reshma Aur Shera was not supposed to be mute. Rakhee said that Chotu (previously to be called as Bhola) was not mute. He also had dialogues. There were 20-25 pages of conversation for him in the film and Amitabh used to start learning his dialogues from morning itself.

Rakhee feels that Amitabh Bachchan's voice wouldn't have matched Chotu's cowardness in the film, hence keeping Big B as a mute was the right decision taken by Sunil Dutt. For the uninitiated, Sunil Dutt was an established actor at that time. Reshma Aur Shera was produced and directed by Sunil Dutt himself.

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan was struggling with his dialogues and would require multiple retakes. Repeated retakes, too, failed to convince Sunil Dutt and he was left stranded. KN Singh (who portrayed the role of Chaudhary) went up to Dutt and asked him what the problem was. Sunil Dutt then told him that Big B wasn’t convincing in his dialogue delivery, which lacked the requisite rustic touch. So, Singh recommended Dutt to do away with his voice, and portray him as mute in the film. Dutt immediately approved of the idea and the actor played a mute.

Talking about Reshma Aur Shera, the movie also stars Vinod Khanna, Rakhee and Amrish Puri. Sunil Dutt's son Sanjay Dutt, who was 12 years at the time, appeared briefly as a qawwali singer in the film. The movie was well-received by the critics internationally and was nominated for the Golden Bear at the 22nd Berlin International Film Festival. It was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 44th Academy Awards but was not accepted as a nominee.

