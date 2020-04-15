Sushmita Sen recalls how her winning Miss India gown was sewn by a local tailor & gloves were made of socks

Sushmita Sen revealed how her winning gown was actually sewn by a local tailor because she hailed from a middle class family and couldn't afford any designer outfits.

It has been 25 years since Sushmita Sen won Miss India and Miss Universe, but the actress continues to rule hearts even today. Sushmita has close to 5 million followers today and often stirs up social media with her pictures or workout videos with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Thanks to her fans, we came across an old video wherein Sushmita can be seen talking about her 1994 winning gown for Miss India.

In an honest conversation with late actor Farooq Shaikh, Sushmita revealed how her winning gown was actually sewn by a local tailor because she hailed from a middle class family. The actress also added that she was not in a position to afford four different outfits for her big day.

Sushmita said, "Did not have so much money to wear designer clothes. We were middle class people and knew our restrictions. We went and got clothes from Sarojini market. There was a tailor in our building garage..we went and gave him the fabric and only told him that it will be coming on TV, make it good. So with that fabric he made the winning gown. With the remaining fabric, my mum made a rose. For the gloves, mom got brand new black socks, cut it, put some elastic and I wore those as gloves."

She added, "And that day..wearing that dress and winning Miss India was one of the biggest days of my lives. To win, money is not a requirement.. the intention should be right."

