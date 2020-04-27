Throwback: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi starrer Khuda Gawah's sets were destroyed for THIS reason?

The sets of Khuda Gawah featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi were destroyed immediately after the completion of the shooting schedule. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Multiple big-budget movies are being made every year in Bollywood which are able to rule the hearts of the audience for decades. One such movie is the Amitabh Bachchan- starrer Khuda Gawah which was released back in 1992. Most of the scenes of the Mukul Anand directorial had been shot in Film City. It was during that time an incident happened which only a few people are aware of. New sets were being constructed there for filming the scenes involving the backdrop of a desert.

The shooting was scheduled for eight days post which another movie was going to be shot at the same location. Khuda Gawah’s director Mukul Anand thought of expanding one day more for completing the movie’s shoot so that the sets need not be destroyed and reconstructed. But the problem was that the Rajesh Khanna starrer Police Ke Peechhe Police’s shoot was to be commenced at the location from the very next day.

Mukul Anand then requested Rajesh Khanna to allow them for shooting on the sets for one more day. The superstar, however, refused to listen to him. Post that, the director approached Amitabh Bachchan who suggested shooting in the night in place of the morning hours to avoid such circumstances. As a result, Khuda Gawah’s shoot was completed on time. After that, Rajesh Khanna’s production manager arrived and informed them that they can shoot there for another day. He also asked them not to destroy the sets as the backdrop of Rajesh Khanna’s movie was also set in a desert. However, an angry Mukul Anand then ordered the destruction of the sets at that very moment thereby giving an indirect befitting reply to Rajesh Khanna.

