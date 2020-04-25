Throwback: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was almost fatally injured by Dharmendra on the sets of Sholay?

Amitabh Bachchan was once almost fatally injured on the sets of the movie Sholay by his fellow co-star Dharmendra. Read on for further details.

When we talk about one of the most loved and iconic Bollywood movies of all time, we cannot move forward without having mentioned the name of Sholay. There is no second doubt about this fact that the 1975 multi-starrer is a cult movie that will be remembered for generations. For the unversed, it featured an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kapur in the lead roles. The action-adventure was directed by Ramesh Sippy.

There are multiple facets related to the movie which might be unknown to many and the same is the case with Sholay too. One such fact is related to the use of real bullets in the action drama. Yes! That’s right. As per multiple reports, the star cast made the use of actual guns and bullets in the movie. However, Amitabh Bachchan almost reached the verge of death because of the same. This incident happened during the shoot of the iconic scene in which Jay (Big B) saves Veeru (Dharmendra) and Basanti (Hema Malini) with the help of his gun.

Post that, Veeru is also seen picking up a gun and smashing a box full of bullets before putting them inside his pocket in that particular scene. It so happened that the action-director of Sholay had ordered actual bullets so that the scene looks realistic. However, during the shoot, Dharmendra was not able to smash open the box despite repeated attempts to do the same. These failures angered him a lot. However, he was able to open it finally after multiple retakes. However, he filled the gun with the bullets instead of putting them inside his pocket.

What Dharmendra did next was beyond anyone’s imagination. The actor began firing rounds on the air thereby leaving everyone on the sets scared. The crew members went near Amitabh Bachchan thereafter only to find that he was almost about to get shot by the bullets that were being fired in the air. Some of the people present there started speculating Big B has been injured but nothing of that sort happened. Dharmendra was ashamed about the act and later apologized to both Amitabh Bachchan and Sholay’s director, Ramesh Sippy.

Talking about Sholay, it has been termed the best film of 50 years at the prestigious Filmfare awards which were held in 2005. For the record, Big B and Dharmendra became best of friends and began sharing a good rapport with each other since then. The story of the movie revolves around a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) who takes the help of two criminals Jay and Veeru in order to nab the notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Apart from that, Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini played the love interests of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively in the action drama.

Sholay holds multiple records in the history of Indian cinema that can be hardly broken by any other movie to date. It was the first movie to have a silver jubilee run in the theatres all over the country. In fact, Minerva theatre situated in Mumbai ran the Ramesh Sippy directorial for more than five years. Apart from the amazing story, there was something else that also received praise from the movie lovers and that was its iconic songs and dialogues. Some of the epic dialogues from Sholay became so popular that they are being put to use even in current times for various references that include making informative posters and funny memes on social media.

Some of these one-liners include ‘Basanti In Kutto Ke Saamne Mat Nachna’, 'Kitney Aadmi The’, and ‘Yeh Haath Mujhse De De Thakur’ that became extremely popular among the Indian audience. Well, if Hollywood has Titanic then Bollywood has Sholay. We are talking about this because the Ramesh Sippy directorial was released into the theatres once again in 3D format back in 2014. And needless to say, the audience showered love towards the action drama once again. Talking about the amazing songs from Sholay, they were being composed by none other than the legend R.D. Burman himself. Moreover, Anand Bakshi was responsible for the creation of lyrics. The much-loved movie has also received multiple awards and accolades over the years and the reasons behind this are quite obvious.

