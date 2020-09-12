Throwback: Did you know Amrish Puri wasn’t the first choice for Mogambo’s role in Mr India?

Amrish Puri's performance as Mogambo in Mr India was highly appreciated by the audience and it has become one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood.

Bollywood industry has witnessed several talented actors over the years and amid this was Amrish Puri who went on to rule for almost four decades. The veteran actor had worked in more than 450 films and has managed to prove his versatility on the silver screen. Amrish had played several iconic roles on the bada parda which has been immortalised by his impeccable performance. Amid this was the role of Mogambo in 1987 release Mr India which featured Anil Kapoor and in the lead. The character went on to become one of the most iconic character ever played on the silver screen and has also been one of the most popular villains in Bollywood.

But did you know, Amrish Puri wasn’t the first choice for Mogambo’s role? Yes! It’s true. This iconic role was first offered to Anupam Kher. The veteran actor had made the revelation lately that he was approached for the role by the makers back then. However, the makers decided to replace him later with Amrish. While Anupam was a little upset about losing the movie, he did admit that he was spellbound with Amrish’s performance as Mogambo and even lauded maker’s choice to rope the late actor for the role.

To note, Mr India went on to become one of the most successful movies of all times. Interestingly, there are reports, that Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning to make a sequel to this Anil Kapoor starrer. Reportedly, he had announced a trilogy based on the movie. However, he is yet to finalise the cast of the movie.

