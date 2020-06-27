Throwback: Did you know Hema Malini rejected Raaj Kumar’s marriage proposal during her initial years?

It was reported that Raaj Kumar was quite impressed with Hema Malini’s panache in their first movie Laal Patthar.

Hema Malini, who is known as the Dream Girl of Bollywood, has been one of the most gorgeous actresses of the industry. The diva had not just won the hearts with her stunning looks but her impeccable acting prowess was also a thing among her fans. Not just her fans, but several celebrities from the industry were also among her admirers. In fact, several actors even wanted to marry Hema and had sent her marriage proposals. Did you know legendary actor Raaj Kumar was also among her his admirers and wanted to marry the Dream Girl?

This happened during Hema’s initial years in the industry. It was reported that while Raaj Kumar and Vyjayanthimala were roped in for Laal Patthar. However, the superstar was keen to rope in Hema in the movie. While his decision came as a surprise for the makers given the fact that Hema was still a newcomer, they did give in to Raaj’s demand and Laal Patthar was offered to the diva. Although she did reject the movie initially, she later agreed to do it after Raaj convinced her. This isn’t all. The veteran actor was quite impressed with Hema’s panache while working with her.

In fact, soon after the release of the movie, Raaj even sent a wedding proposal to the lady. However, Hema turned rejected the wedding proposal as she used to look up to Raaj just as a die hard fan. Interestingly, even after the incident, Hema still consider Raaj Kumar as one of her favourite actors. Later, the Dream Girl married Dharmendra in 1979 and broke a million hearts.

Credits :Lehren Retro

Share your comment ×