Throwback: Did you know Naseeruddin Shah's first wife Manara Sikri was 15 years older than him?

Naseeruddin Shah's first wife Manara Sikri was 15 years older than him. He divorced her later on and married Ratna Pathak Shah.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah does not need any introduction. The talented actor has been an instrumental part of the Bollywood film industry since 1980. He has showcased his acting prowess in every movie in which he has acted to date. However, very few people are aware of Naseeruddin Shah’s personal life. Many of you will be shocked to know that the actor tied the knot with his first wife Manara Sikri when he was just 20 years old.

Yes, you heard it right! And another shocking fact here is that he married her without his family’s consent. When the actor’s family members got to know about the same, they were upset with him for marrying someone without their knowledge. Moreover, Manara was 15 years older than Naseeruddin and had a child from her previous marriage too. So, it was quite obvious on the part of his family members to be upset about the same.

However, the actor lived a happy and peaceful life with Manara until a few years later when the two of them went their separate ways after seeking a divorce. As we all know, Naseeruddin Shah later married Ratna Pathak Shah in 1982. The two of them had worked in several movies together including The Perfect Murder and Mirch Masala. On the work front, the actor was last seen portraying a pivotal role in the movie The Tashkent Files that was released last year in April.

Check out the following video for reference:

(ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah says short stories are much difficult than writing a novel)

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More