Throwback: Did you know Piyush Mishra was the first choice for Salman Khan’s role in Maine Pyar Kiya?

Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya, which was released in 1989, had introduced Salman Khan as a lead actor and happens to be one of his biggest hits.

Indian cinema has witnessed some of the most incredible filmmakers. Among these Sooraj Barjatya has also carved a niche for himself with his complete family entertainers which we continue to cherish even after two decades. To recall, Sooraj had made his directorial debut with 1989 release Maine Pyar Kia which is considered as a cult classic. The movie had introduced as a lead actor after his debut movie Biwi Ho To Aisi which featured him in a supporting role. Besides, it also marked Bhagyashree’s big Bollywood debut and the duo was declared as overnight stars post the phenomenal success of Maine Pyar Kiya.

We still can’t get enough of Salman’s innocence and his swag as Prem. Even after three decades of release, the Dabangg star’s performance leaves us in awe of his charisma. But did you know, Salman wasn’t the first choice for the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya? Yes! You read it right. According to media reports, Sooraj Barjatya was keen to rope in Piyush Mishra for the lead role in the movie. In fact, Vindu Dara Singh was also approached for the same. However, destiny had its own plans and the movie went into Salman’s kitty and we are quite glad about this. Isn’t it?

After all, it gave us one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Salman has delivered several blockbusters in his career of three decades. He was last seen in Dabangg 3 and is currently gearing up for his upcoming home production Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also features , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead and is helmed by Prabhudheva.

