Throwback: Did you know Rishi Kapoor was not the first choice for Dimple Kapadia starrer Bobby?

Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's legendary actors, is no more with us. He breathed his last on April 30 after a two year battle with cancer and his unfortunate demise has left a void in the industry which can never be filled. Needless to say, his fans will always miss his presence on the silver screen and we are just left with his movies to cherish his onscreen charisma. To note, Rishi Kapoor has given several blockbuster movies in his career spanning over almost five decades. In fact, the veteran actor, who played a child actor in Shree 420 and Mera Naam Joker, became an overnight after he made his debut with 1973 release Bobby.

Also starring Dimple Kapadia in the lead, the Raj Kapoor directorial has been one of the most successful movies of all times. Not just people were in awe of this adorable love story, but Rishi’s irresistible charm made millions of girls go weak on their knees. But did you know, Chintu was not the first choice for Bobby? Yes! It’s true. According to media reports, after the massive debacle of Mera Naam Jokar, Raj Kapoor suffered a financial crisis.

While Raj was working on Bobby, he wasn’t able to rope in any renowned actor for the movie owing to his financial issues. As a result, the Bollywood showman decided to launch his son Rishi as the lead actor. And as destiny would have it, Bobby emerged as a megahit and there was no looking back for both Rishi and Dimple.

Interestingly, Rishi and Dimple had later collaborated several times including Saagar, Ajooba, Pyaar Mein Twist and Patiala House which marked their last movie together.

