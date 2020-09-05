  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: Did you know Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for lead role in Subhash Ghai’s Hero?

Released in 1983, Hero starring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead was one of the most successful movies of that time. However, it is reported that not Jackie but Sanjay Dutt was supposed to play the lead role in the Subhash Ghai directorial.
Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt is one of the most talented actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. In his career of almost four decades, the Khalnayak actor has given us many box office hits and won hearts with his impeccable acting skills. Interestingly, while his dapper looks and acting prowess made him the talk of the town, Sanjay Dutt has also been in the headlines for his controversies and addiction for drugs. But did you know that Sanjay’s drug addiction made him lose a superhit script during his early years in the industry?

This happened in early 1980 and the movie was Subhash Ghai directorial Hero. According to media reports, Subhash was quite impressed with Sanjay’s grand debut film Rocky and had signed him for two movies – Vidhaata and Hero. However, just after commencing the shooting of Vidhaata with Shammi Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, the Imaandaar actor was addicted to drugs which in turn started affecting his professionalism as Sanjay was often late for the shooting. As a result, director Subhash Ghai was mighty miffed with Sanjay.

Although Ghai managed to complete Vidhaata, he decided to replace Sanjay for Hero. Eventually, the movie went to newcomer Jackie Shroff who became an overnight star post the success of Hero.

As of now, Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer and has taken a break from movies, has some interesting project in his kitty which include YRF’s Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and KGF: Chapter 2.

Credits :Lehren Retro

