Throwback: Did you know Sharmila Tagore had a SPECIAL condition to marry Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi?

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi have been one of the most iconic couples of the Indian film industry.

The Bollywood industry has witnessed several iconic jodis in the past that have given serious relationship goals to the couples which include couples like Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu, Amitabh Bachchan- , Sunil Dutt-Nargis, Dharmendra-Hema Malini -Neetu Singh and much more. Amid these, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were among the most talked about couple in the showbiz world for several reasons. After all, one of Bollywood’s leading lady had married a renowned and super-talented cricketer back then and they indeed made for a power couple.

To recall, Sharmila had met Mansoor for the first time through a common friend during one of the Kashmir Ki Kali actress’ parties at her Kolkata resident. It is reported that the veteran actress was awestruck by Mansoor charm in their first meeting itself and the latter had similar feelings as well. Soon the duo started dating each other. But did you know, Sharmila had put forward a special condition before she married the then Nawab of Pataudi? Yes! It’s true. According to media reports, the Chupke Chupke actress had asked Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to hit a hat-trick of sixes in a match to which the legendary cricketer agreed. And rest they say is history.

Sharmila and Mansoor even had two kids and Soha Ali Khan who had carried forward the league of the Aradhana actress. In fact, the veteran actress is also a proud grandmother her Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and has been enjoying a perfect family time these days.

