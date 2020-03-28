Throwback: Did you know Shashi Kapoor played Amitabh Bachchan’s elder brother in only THIS movie?

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor are considered to be one of the most successful onscreen jodis of all times and have given several amazing movies like Deewaar, Namak Halaal, Suhaag, etc.

If you are a cine buff, then you must be a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. The two megastars were the biggest icons of their times and had given us several classics. In fact, Amitabh and Shashi shared the screens in several movies like Immaan Dharam, Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and many more. While the duo made a hit onscreen duo, their bhai-bhai equation did unimaginable wonders on the big box office. Yes, Amitabh and Shashi have played sibling in movies like Suhaag, Deewaar, Do Aur Do Paanch, etc.

Interestingly, while many of us have been in awe of their brotherly equation, Amitabh Bachchan was always seen playing the role of elder brother to Shashi Kapoor in every movie. Needless to say, Bachchan justified the role of the loving, caring and protective elder brother in every way. However, not many of you will be aware of the fact that even Shashi Kapoor played the role of Big B’s elder brother once. Yes! It’s true. This happened in Yash Chopra’s much talked about 1981 release Silsila which also featured and in the lead role.

The movie was one of the most talked about movies back in the 80s not only because it reunited Amitabh and Shashi as brothers once again, but because it had the Deewar star sharing the screen with his wife Jaya Bachchan and his back then rumoured love Rekha together for the first time. While Silsila was expected to be a big hit, after all, it brought some of the big stars in one frame, much to everyone’s surprise, the romantic drama had failed to create any buzz at the box office.

Credits :Pinkvilla

