THROWBACK: Irrfan Khan had 3 minute role in his 1st film Karamati Coat: Was so excited, I made my own costume

Did you know Irrfan Khan had a 3-minute role in his first movie Karamati Coat. He, in fact, revealed he got so excited for it that he made his own costume.

Irrfan Khan is no more with us today but his work and craft will continue to warm our hearts for years to come. The actor was one of a kind with his unconventional choices and wit. He passed away after suffering a colon infection. While his loss is something every cinema lover will take time to come to terms with, we came across a rather interesting interview of his where he revealed he was so excited when he got the first film that he made his own costume for it.

It is no secret that Khan started his career on television where he did some remarkable work but he was very clear that he wanted to entertain the audience on the big screen one day. Though he had shot for a cameo in Salaam Bombay as his first film, his portion never made it to the cut. In an interview with Abish Mathew, he revealed that he was extremely ecstatic when someone offered him Karamati Coat, his first film where he had a 3-minute role, so to say.

“I was very happy because one just wants to work in the cinema. Everyone kept appreciating me in television industry, but I wanted to become a cinema actor. No one was offering me roles, even though everyone was appreciating me. But I got this part. So I was very happy and I thought that this is my big break,” he said. “For this, I got so excited that I made my own costume, chose the colours and everything. And the film had a walking shot; out of my three minutes, one and a half minute was just the walking shot,” he added hilariously.

Well, it is this wit and humour, which we miss already! Irrfan's last movie was Angrezi Medium. We miss you Irrfan!

