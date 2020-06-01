Throwback: Not Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1st choice for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam happens to be a blockbuster and featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the ace filmmakers in Bollywood who is known for making larger than life movies. He has given several blockbusters over the years and his projects are always a cinematic treat for the audience. Among all his movies, his 1999 release Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered to be a cult and is among the all time favourite of the cine buffs. After all, it brought and Aishwarya Rai in one frame along with . Besides, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is loved for its impressive storyline and soul-stirring music.

While we continue to cherish this blockbuster even after two years of its release, did you know that Aishwarya Rai wasn’t the first choice for Nandini’s role in the movie? According to media reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen to rope in Kareena Kapoor Khan for the lead role in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. To recall, Kareena was yet to make her debut in Bollywood and ace-filmmaker had approached her for the project. However, the Veere Di Wedding actress turned down the offer as she was going abroad for her studies.

Talking about the same, Kareena had told Hindustan Times, “He (Bhansali) and I have wanted to work together for a long time now. And yes, he had offered me Hum Dil De… but at that time I was too young. Plus, I was also going abroad for higher studies. So, I couldn’t take up that offer. Then Bajirao Mastani came up, but unfortunately, that also didn’t work out.”

Interestingly, the Heroine star then went on to make her debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000 opposite Abhishek Bachchan and in her career of two decades now, Kareena is yet to collaborate with Bhansali.

As of now, Kareena has two big projects in her kitty. The actress is currently working on ’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides, she will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Hindustan Times

