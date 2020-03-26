Throwback: Sanjay Dutt wanted to thrash Rishi Kapoor once because of THIS reason

Sanjay Dutt once wanted to beat up Rishi Kapoor and was already on his way to do the same. However, he was stopped by someone midway. Read further for more details.

Sanjay Dutt and are considered Bollywood’s finest actors. The two of them also share a similar history of being star kids and then venturing into the Hindi film industry. While digging up some information on social media, we have come to know about an incident involving the two actors which is sure to raise eyebrows. There was a time when Sanjay Dutt made headlines owing to his proximity with actress Tina Munim on the sets of their movie Rocky.

Reports also started doing rounds about their alleged affair. As we all know, Tina had also appeared with Rishi Kapoor in hit movies like Karz. So, it was quite obvious that they were close friends. However, Sanju Baba was not able to digest this fact and had doubts about Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim’s friendship. The actor also felt that Rishi Kapoor might have feelings for his girlfriend. He discussed the matter with his co-star Gulshan Grover from Rocky.

The two of them then made a plan to beat up Rishi Kapoor. Yes, you heard it right! The Agneepath actor was already on his way to do the same until he met Neetu Singh. She asked him about the entire matter post which he conveyed his concerns to her. The actress then made Sanjay Dutt realize that there is nothing like what he has been assuming and that Rishi and Tina are just good friends. It is only then that the Prassthanam actor cooled down. And as we all know, Neetu Singh later got married to Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim, on the other hand, broke up with Sanjay Dutt owing to his drug abuse. Rishi Kapoor has mentioned this incident in his biography too.

Check out the video below for details:

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

