Throwback: Sushant Singh Rajput saves co star Kriti Sanon from an embarrassing moment in a smart way

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon had shared the screen in 2017 release Raabta and their chemistry won a million of hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput - the name sparks a lot of emotions. He was one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood and his sudden demise this year left everyone in a state of shock. For those living under the rock, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. While the mystery surrounding his death refuses to subside, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s massive fan following has inundated the social media with his throwback pics and videos highlighting his charismatic persona, his equation with his co-stars and what not.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput wherein he was seen helping his rumoured ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon from an embarrassing moment. This happened during the promotions of their 2017 release Raabta. While Kriti was wearing a trendy top with a black leather mini skirt, she was fearing sitting on an uncomfortable bar stool. While there was a chance that Kriti could get clicked inappropriately while sitting, Sushant smartly stood between the actress and the paparazzi and made sure she sat comfortably and saved her from a wardrobe faux pas.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, talking about the Sushant’s death, the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Although the AIIMS forensic report has, reportedly, dismissed the murder theory in the case, the agencies are investigating other angles in the matter now.

