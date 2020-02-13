Throwback Thursday: Can you guess from which film is THIS Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo?

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Hrithik and Kareena's onscreen pairing was loved by many. Check out their adorable photo below.

There are some jodi's in Bollywood that win hearts and then some others who simply put a smile on our faces with their appearances. One such couple is and Kareena Kapoor Khan who instantly take us back to their Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham phase. The hit jodi of the aughts had a huge fan following back then and their films played a huge role. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Hrithik and Kareena's onscreen pairing was loved by many. But did you know before they stole hearts as 'Pooh' and 'Ladoo' in K3G, the stars did their first film together in the same year.

Back in 2001, Hrithik and Kareena starred in their first film together titled Yaadein in June 2001. While the film tanked massively at the box office, the duo reunited for the family drama K3G in December that year. And since then, have given us characters that are hard to forget. As a part of Throwback Thursday, we stumbled upon a photo of the stars from their film and we couldn't help but share it with you guys.

In this behind-the-scene photo, a super lean Hrithik Roshan can be seen sporting a blue vest, whereas Kareena is in an all black attire. The two stars can be seen posing with their film's director Subhash Ghai and from the looks of it, they seem to be on a boat.

Check out the Throwback Thursday picture below:

Can you guess from which film set is this photo? Shoot your answers in the comments section below.

