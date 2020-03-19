Throwback Thursday: Did Amrita Singh think Kareena Kapoor Khan was a bad influence on daughter Sara Ali Khan?

From Sara's outfits to her choice of films, Amrita Singh was reportedly not too happy with Kareena Kapoor Khan guiding her on these things.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and tied the knot in 2012 and went on to have an adorable son Taimur Ali Khan. But much before Kareena came into the picture, the actor was married for a long time to Amrita Singh. For the unversed, Saif and Amrita tied the knot in 1991 and separated in 2004. Years later, the 'Sacred Games' actor fell in love with Kareena on the sets of Tashan and since then it has been a fairy tale, more or less, for the couple.

However, did you know that a few years before Sara's debut, reports of a cold war between Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan surfaced. Reasons for a cold war were ample between Katrina and Amrita. Reports suggested that Sara's growing fondness back then to Kareena irked mum Amrita a bit. From Sara's outfits to her choice of films, Amrita was reportedly not too happy with Kareena guiding her on these things.

The rumours, however, lasted only for sometime as Amrita cleared the air. In an interview, the 'Badla' actress said, "Today's kids have a mind of their own. and they know how to exercise it. Even if I wanted to tell Sara or my son Ibrahim how to lead their lives -- which I don't -- they would not listen to me."

She had also commented on Sara's debut saying, "Luckily, Sara chose to complete her studies before pursuing acting. She attended Cloumbia university and then devoted attention to Bollywood. What if she had decided not to go to college? What could I do?"

Kareena, too, had revealed earlier that she has never met Amrita but respects her. On Koffee With Karan, Bebo had said, "He (Saif) told me, 'My two children are my family, and they're always going to be with me. They're of utmost importance. And I said, 'I love you, and I want to embrace everything about you. I was madly in love with him, and I still am, and I always will be. I have utmost regard and respect for her. We've never met. I met Saif years after his divorce with Amrita."

Credits :Pinkvilla

