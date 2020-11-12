Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra's THIS pic shut trolls who slammed her for wearing a dress to meet PM Modi

Back in 2017, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was heavily criticised for not choosing to wear an Indian outfit when she met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin. Check out her savage reply below.

Jonas made her foray into Hollywood five years ago with Quantico and ever since then the actress has grabbed headlines nationally as well as internationally. However, there was incident when the actress made headlines not for her project or relationship rumours, but for her meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2017.

Priyanka, who is now a global star, makes headlines for the smallest of life or work updates and back then the actress was trolled for wearing a dress to meet PM Modi. Yes, you may remember the incident as Priyanka and PM Modi's hit social media and spread like wildfire. However, the actress was criticised for not choosing to wear an Indian outfit when they met in Berlin.

PM Modi and Priyanka's photos were targeted by trolls who commented on why the actress had to flaunt her legs while sitting across the politician. While Priyanka's die-hard fans and even fellow industry people backed her, the actress shut down her trolls a few days later with a rather savage photo.

Taking to Instagram back then, Priyanka shared a photo with mum Madhu Chopra and trolled the haters in return as she captioned it, "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."

In fact, Madhu Chopra had even clarified Priyanka's choice of dress and said that the actress was in the middle of Baywatch promotions when the opportunity to meet PM Modi suddenly sprung up. "All I taught her if you have done no wrong, you have nothing to fear. She was going for Baywatch promotion, suddenly she bumped into Mr Modi, she cannot go for a dress change and come back to say hello? The meeting was not pre-planned, it was impromptu," Madhu Chopra had remarked at the time.

Well, have to laud PeeCee for giving it back to her haters!

