Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt wore ex boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's T shirt and became talk of the town

Today, we decided to go back in time to 2017 when the couple's breakup rumour had surfaced but they put it all to rest. And how exactly did they do that? Read on to find out.

As much as Bollywood is known for its entertaining films and fine actors, it is also greatly known for its fair share of controversies and personal lives of actors. From their personal relationships to their favourite items, fan following of actors is massive and millions of fans are often willing to go the extra mile to do something for their favourite actor. One such Bollywood couple who continues to send fans into a tizzy and still make headlines is and . Even though it has been more than two years since Alia and Sidharth split, the former lovers continue to have a strong and loyal fan base.

Today, we decided to go back in time to 2017 when the couple's breakup rumour had surfaced but they put it all to rest. And how exactly did they do that? Well, Alia and Sidharth were invited to 's birthday bash which took place on the outskirts of Mumbai. At SRK's Alibaug farm house, the couple were joined by many others from the film industry like , , , Farah Khan, and her friends as well as SRK's children.

For the occasion, SRK had booked a private charter for his friends and Sidharth had hopped on to the jet wearing a striped black and white tee. In fact, the 'Kapoor & Sons' actor had even shared a photo on Instagram alongside Farah Khan as they were twinning. Sharing the photo, Sidharth had captioned it, "ittefaq se twinning ! @farahkhankunder." Alia was also on the same jet along with a couple of other friends.

SRK's birthday bash was an overnight plan and the actors stayed back in Alibaug for the party. Thanks to social media, fans got a great glimpse of the same as most of the stars shared photos while they were enjoying their weekend getaway. and her besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also present for the shindig and photos flooded social media.

While we were still basking in all the celebratory posts, it was time for SRK's family and friends to return to the Bay and the Badshah's jet flew them back. Here's when things got quite interesting. As these Bollywood stars began disembarked from the jet, the paparazzi was waiting for them.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt posed together but what caught everyone's eye was Alia Bhatt's tee. The 'Highway' actress was snapped wearing ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's striped black and white T-shirt from the day before. In the photos, Alia can be seen donning a pair of jeans, the striped tee and a denim jacket over it. Instantly, Alia's clothing swap caught the attention of fans and media and became the talk of the town. During the time, Alia anf Sidharth's breakup rumours were rife but the actress' striped tee choice put all rumours to rest.

.@S1dharthM and @aliaa08 while returning to Mumbai earlier today pic.twitter.com/bqHlrZnlRX — Sid & Alia FC (@Sid_Alia_FC) November 2, 2017

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan pose with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others at SRK's Alibaug birthday celebrations

However, this union was short lived after this episode as Alia and Sidharth separated ways soon after. Post their breakup, Sidharth had cordially spoken about their relationship on Koffee With Karan and said, "There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

As for Alia, the actress had revealed in an interview, "I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes."

Do you think Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra should do a film together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×