Throwback Thursday: When Dharmendra and Jeetendra were compared to 'monkeys’ by this yesteryear superstar

Back in the days, Dharmendra and Jeetendra were superstars with unparalleled stardom. However, despite that, another superstar of Bollywood compared both of them to monkeys. Here’s what happened.

Often Bollywood stars play pranks on each other which sometimes may hit the desired spot while other times, they may go wrong. Speaking of this, an incident dates back to old Bollywood days when Dharmendra and Jeetendra were at the peak of their careers and had a massive fan following. With hit films to their names, both Dharmendra and Jeetendra were extremely popular among their fans. However, there was another superstar who was known for his peculiar attitude and habits and often used to call his co-stars by wrong names.

Yes, we’re talking about Mother India star Raaj Kumar. The dashing and talented superstar was known for his stellar performances in films like Pakeezah, Mother India and more. However, all his co-stars knew that he would get their names mixed up and call them out wrongly. Taking you back in time, we recall an incident that happened when Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Raaj Kumar were working together on a project. While doing so, Raaj Kumar often used to mix up Dharmendra and Jeetendra’s names.

He often used to call Jeetendra as Dharmendra and vice versa. However, this didn’t go down too well with his co-stars and Dharmendra was known for his temper as well. Once when Raaj Kumar mixed up their names again and called out to them wrongly, Dharmendra went up to him in anger and brought up the issue with Raaj Kumar. But, being the cool and peculiar superstar, he compared both Jeetendra and Dharmendra to monkeys. He said, “Kya Farak Padta Hai, Rajendra Ho Ya Dharmendra, Jeetendra Ya Bandar, Jaani Raaj Kumar ke Liye Sab Barabar Hai. (What difference does it make if it's Rajendra, or Dharmendra or Jeetendra or monkey. To Raaj Kumar they're all the same)”

Well, that surely would have left Dharmendra with no response to the superstar. While Raaj Kumar was known for his offbeat and different personality, his performances on-screen are still remembered. Films like Mother India, Pakeezah, Tiranga, and others showcase his terrific and peculiar style of acting. Several actors have tried to mimic him over the years, but no one seems to have come close. Raaj Kumar had passed away back in 1996 due to Cancer.

