Throwback Thursday: When Farah Khan dished out 'Bollywood gyaan' to convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein

Did you know disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has now been convicted for rape and sexual assault, had visited the sets of Main Hoon Na back in 2003-04?

Farah Khan is known for her expansive filmography in the Bollywood industry. While some missed the mark at the box office, many other films have gone on to become memorable movies over a period of time. One of them was her 2004 film Main Hoon Na starring , Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The film was a super hit at the box office and is fondly remembered by many for its upbeat songs and fun script. But did you know that while Farha was filming Main Hoon Na, she had an unlikely visitor.

Yes, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has now been convicted for rape and sexual assault, had visited the sets of Main Hoon Na back in 2003-04. The picture was shared by Farha herself on Twitter back in 2017 when the MeToo movement took the entertainment world by storm. Farha had captioned her photo, "Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot."

From the looks of it, Harvey probably visited the sets during the filming of the song 'Gori Gori'. At the time, the choreographer-filmmaker was also flooded with comments on Twitter from netizens who questioned her decision to share a picture with Harvey when dozens of women were speaking out against him.

Check out this major throwback photo of Farha and Harvey Weinstein from almost 16 years ago:

Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot pic.twitter.com/LYH2sgjmaV — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 8, 2017

For the unversed, the disgraced Hollywood producer was convicted this year and is now serving a 23-year jail sentence. Harvey Weinstein, who was a larger-than-life figure in Hollywood from the '90s to the aughts, was found guilty of third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was convicted almost two years after survivors detailed sexual abuse accounts.

