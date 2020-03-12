Throwback Thursday: When Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday with fans before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hrithik Roshan is among the popular stars in Bollywood. After spending 2 decades in Bollywood, the actor is always greeted by a sea of fans on his birthday. However, as Throwback Thursday, we revisit Hrithik’s birthday celebration before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to leave an indelible imprint on the minds of the people. After having spent over 2 decades in Bollywood, the light-eyed superstar has impressed his fans with his stellar performances in films like Krrish, Kaabil, Koi Mil Gaya, Super 30, War and more. However, even before Hrithik debuted in Bollywood back in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he was a deemed superstar. His fan following skyrocketed before the release of the film and girls went berserk to meet him.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was to release on January 14, 2000, but ahead of it, Hrithik’s fans frenzy was at its peak. The actor who was about to make his debut saw a sea of fans surround him everywhere he went back then. As Throwback Thursday, we revisit the time when Hrithik celebrated his birthday with his fans even before the release of his first film. The kind of fan frenzy that was seen for Hrithik back in 2000 was unparalleled and the video of his birthday celebration is proof of it.

In the video, a young Hrithik can be seen clad in a black tee and pants as he makes his way to a store to meet and greet his fans before the release of his birthday. Little did he know that fans would shower him with love, flowers, gifts and more. In the video, we also get a glimpse of Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan’s sister who went with Hrithik to the fan event where Hrithik’s birthday was to be celebrated. As the superstar reached a bit late, he apologized to keep his fans waiting. But, Hrithik also expressed that he is embarrassed to see such a huge crowd turning up for him even before his first film released.

Check out Hrithik’s birthday celebration video before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai release:

While we get to see Hrithik greet his fans with love, we also get to see them praising his debut film’s music. Many wished him luck back then and it is the love and admiration that seems to have continued over the years for the handsome superstar. This year too, Hrithik’s fans gathered outside his house to wish him on his special day and just like before, Hrithik came in the balcony and greeted them warmly. On the work front, fans loved Hrithik’s 2019 films Super 30 and War and now are waiting for him to announce his next flick.

