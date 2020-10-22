Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she has never met Saif Ali Khan's ex wife Amrita Singh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Before that, the actor was married to Amrita Singh whom he divorced later in 2004.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are among the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them dated each other for some time before tying the knot in 2012. And of course, their wedding also grabbed headlines back then. Both of them are now the doting parents of the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, Bebo is all set to embrace motherhood again. Before all of this, Saif was married to Amrita Singh.

The two of them tied the knot back in 1991 but went their separate ways in 2004. Once, Bebo made a shocking statement when being asked about her equation with Amrita Singh. During one of her interactions in Koffee With Karan 6, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress stated that she has never met the latter. However, Kareena also added that she has the utmost respect and regard for Amrita. Citing the reason, the diva also mentioned that she met Saif Ali Khan after many years of his divorce.

As we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a good bond with Saif and Amrita Singh’s children Sara Ali Khan and . One can also see pictures of the two of them with little Tim Tim on social media. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan himself had talked about his equation with Amrita Singh in Koffee With Karan. The Bazaar actor revealed that he wrote a note to his ex-wife before getting married to Kareena. He also mentioned about getting it approved from Bebo before sending it to her.

Credits :Koffee With Karan 6

