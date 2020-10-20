Throwback Tuesday: Kangana Ranaut chatting with Sridevi during Anurag Basu’s Saraswati Puja cannot be missed

This video of Sridevi and Kangana Ranaut is pure gold as it was shot almost a month before the veteran actor’s unfortunate demise.

has been one of the most talented and versatile actresses the Indian Cinema has ever witnessed. Needless to say, her sudden demise in 2018 came as a major jolt to the entire nation. And while it’s been over two years since the Mr India actress breathed her last, her massive fan following across the world has been missing this epitome of talent. In fact, the fans continue to give her a tribute on social media by sharing Sridevi’s throwback videos.

Recently, we got our hands on one of the throwback videos of the veteran actress which was shot, apparently, a month before her unfortunate death. This video was shot during Anurag Basu’s Saraswati Puja ceremony wherein the late actress was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor. This isn’t all. It also featured winning hearts in her grey saree. In fact, she was also seen warmly embracing Sridevi as she arrived and was seen interacting with her for a while. While Boney was sitting next to Sridevi, he, being a chivalrous man that he is, offered his seat to Kangana. Watching these two divas in one frame certainly made it an unmissable video.

Take a look at Sridevi’s video with Kangana Ranaut shot a month before her demise:

For those living under the rock, Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018 in a hotel in Dubai. The actress had gone there with Boney and daughter to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. It was reported that the veteran actress died of accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room.

