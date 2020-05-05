Throwback Tuesday: Kareena Kapoor Khan was super confident about looking gorgeous in her debut film Refugee

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were just taking their first steps to success, they were full of confidence at the launch of Refugee.

It will soon be 20 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan first set foot in the industry. The duo, who hailed from Bollywood's biggest filmy families, had made their debut with Refugee back in 2000 and will mark 20 years this June. While Kareena hails from the Bollywood's first film family, the Kapoor's, who have a rich cinematic legacy, Abhishek was a newbie and the son of acclaimed actors Amitabh Bachchan and . While Kareena and Abhishek were just taking their first steps to success, they were still full of confidence.

Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee was a romantic drama that found an audience. The film turned out to be the fifth highest-grossing film of that year. While Kareena and Abhishek were both lauded for their respective performances, the 'Jab We Met' actress even won the Best female debutante at Filmfare that year. Kareena, who made her debut while sister Karisma Kapoor was one of the top actresses, was noticed quickly and how. However, it wasn't just her acting.

Kareena was extremely confident for someone who was just making their debut on the silver screen. Even while interacting with the press, the actress seemed cool and confident back then. Taking you back in time, we came across a video shared by Lehren Retro that shows the young actors addressing the media.

On working with Abhishek, Kareena can be heard saying, "Oh god, I can go on and on about Abhishek Bachchan because he is amazing, I had the most brilliant time working with him because above all, he is not a co-star, he is one of my closest friends. It’s been amazing and the chemistry is going to be amazing on the screen.'

However, what left us amazed was that the actress was confident about her looks onscreen. In the video, Kareena goes on to say, "The film was a complete joy. I mean people keep saying about the hostile terrain and whatever...but I know that am looking gorgeous in the film and its all thanks to JP Dutta." For a newbie, we must say Kareena's confidence is bound to inspire some aspiring actors out there.

Check out the video here:

Kareena and Abhsihek then went on to work with each other in some significant and memorable films like Yuva, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and LOC Kargil among others. In recent times, Kareena has starred in hit films like Angrezi Medium and Good Newzz. As for Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in Manmarziyaan opposite and Vicky Kaushal. He is slated to be seen this year in The Big Bull which is a biographical drama based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial scams. While the film was slated to release in October 2020, the coronavirus crisis may delay the project.

Do you think Kareena and Abhishek should reunite for a film again? Let us know what you think about this onscreen jodi in the comments below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×