Throwback Tuesday: When Aamir Khan praised Salman Khan's work in Andaz Apna Apna as 'one of his best'

There are a few films from back in the day that continue to appeal to the younger generation. From Sholay to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, the millenials have their favourites. And one of them is Andaz Apna Apna. While it has been 25 long years since the film released, Andaz Apna Apna never fails to put a smile on our faces. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film starred and for the first time and its slapstick humour continues to win hearts to this day. Today, we stumbled upon on an old interview of Aamir praising his co-star Salman and we couldn't help but share it with you.

In the interview, Aamir talks about the film which had not yet released back then. Speaking about his co-star, Aamir said, "Salman and I will be starring in Andaz Apna Apna. It is our first film together and he has worked extremely well. I think it's one of the best works of Salman. And I think it is one such film that the audiences will enjoy a lot."

While we are in full agreement, Aamir further added, "So far, all those who have watched the film during trials could not stop themselves from laughing. Every artist has put in their best. Rajkumar Santoshi has made a great film. It is a pure comedy film and it includes every category of comedy. There is situational, slapstick, language comedy and everyone's work is really good... Karisma, Raveena and even the small characters have performed well."

Check out the video below:

Aamir and Salman's pairing in Andaz Apna Apna was a total winner. The film also starred and Karisma Kapoor. Also, your missing out if you haven't watched the film as yet. Go stream now on Netflix!

