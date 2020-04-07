Throwback Tuesday: When Bipasha Basu's lip lock with Cristiano Ronaldo nearly made ex BF John Abraham break up

Former lovers John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, who began dating in 2003 after meeting on the sets of Jism were rock steady for a long, long time until 2007 when the actress met Ronaldo.

If there was one couple in the early '2000s that made heads turn and garnered attention from all over it was undoubtedly John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. The couple, who began dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of Jism were rock stead for a long, long time. Until 2007, when some feathers in their relationship were ruffled. Turns out, Bipasha Basu's rather infamous outing with a world renowned footballer caused a bit of a trouble and made John furious.

Rewinding to 2007, Bipasha was invited to Lisbon's Luz stadium along with Ronaldo to attend a ceremony where the new seven wonders of the world were named. The two appeared on stage and seemed cordial and entertained the crowds. The Portugese footballer and Bipasha seem to hit it off. At an after party they bonded and a British tabloid got their hands on some never before seen pictures.

Yes, these photos were of Ronaldo kissing Bipasha. They reported that the after the show, the two got “physical” while partying at a Lisbon club. While Indian media was aware that Bipasha was in a steady relationship, the photos caused an uproar like never before leaving John furious. A young Ronaldo, all of 22, an 28-year-old Bipasha's photos soon became viral.

The photos also gave rise to break up rumours between her and John as many speculated that Bipasha and Ronaldo had fallen for each other. Reports were rife that John was about to call it quits with the actress but the situation was somehow salvaged. Speaking about her kiss with Ronaldo, Bipasha had said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic,” she was quoted as saying. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute ... He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches."

Well, as time passed, Bipasha and John's relationship got stronger until they called it quits forever in 2012. While Bipasha is now happily married to Karan Singh Grover, John has found love in Priya Runchal.

