Throwback Tuesday: When birthday boy Shahid Kapoor admitted Jab We Met with Kareena Kapoor was 'very special'

It has almost been 13 years since Geet and Aditya made us go a little dizzy with their love story, but Kareena Kapoor and in Jab We Met still bring back fond memories. The once much-in love couple were shipped by many, but their break up also resulted in many broken hearts back in 2006. Recently, Kareena opened up about Jab We Met and how Shahid convinced her to take up the role of Geet in Imtiaz Ali's film.

Today, as the actor celebrates his birthday, we looked back in time and found a video of the actor revealing how special Jab We Met was special to him just like Kareena Kapoor. It all happened in 2008, a year after the film's release and Shahid and Kareena's rather public breakup.

Appearing on the Sajid Khan's show titled Sajid's Superstars, the 'Haider' actor was asked to pick his favourite co-star between Amrita Rao, Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Shahid, who seemed to be in a fix, said, "My first film was with Amrita, so that's special. With Kareena I have had Jab We Met..so that is very, very special. And Kisme Konnection (with Vidya) is the closest to my heart because I was going through a lot personally at that time. It is difficult for me to choose any of them. They are all good in their own ways."

The actor also apologetically and hilariously added, "The most boring and diplomatic answer I could've given."

