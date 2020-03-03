Throwback Tuesday: When Priyanka Chopra wanted to settle down in Miami way before marrying Nick Jonas

We came across an old video of Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan speaking about their experiences while shooting Dostana with Karan Johar. Check it out below.

Jonas is a globe trotter now. But way before she made her way to the other side of the world, Priyanka made jaws drop as the 'Desi Girl' in Dostana which had released back in 2008. The film which was a first in many ways, saw the terrific combination of Priyanka, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan light up the screen. Today, we stumbled upon an old video of the trio speaking about their experiences while shooting Dostana with .

Not to forget, Dostana was also the film which gave Priyanka the title of 'Desi Girl' and since then has been stuck with her. If you have watched Dostana, you would know that Priyanaka was a stunner in her super stylish outfits. Her perfectly lean body was jaw dropping especially in that gold swimsuit.

In this video, Priyanka can be seen talking about the same as well her experience of working with John and Abhishek. The actress said, "It felt great to get that kind of reaction. I was taken aback for a second and then I was like yay." It has been more than a decade since Dostana released, but did you know Priyanka, who now lives in the US, fell in love with the country back then.

Yes, on the same show PeeCee had revealed her love for US. When Karan quizzed the trio about their experience of shooting Dostana in Miami for 60 days. John said, "Awesome, it was great. I mean just being on the beach the whole day and Miami is a great place." To this, Priyanka chimed in and said, "I love Miami. I want to settle down there."

Well, we guess Priyanka Chopra got what she intended as the actress went on to marry Nick Jonas years later and now currently lives in the US. She also celebrated her last birthday with a huge bash in Miami.

Check out the video below:

