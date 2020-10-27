Throwback Tuesday: When Salman Khan backed Alia Bhatt for her comments on 2016 Saifai Mahaotsav controversy

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities had faced heat on social media for performing at Uttar Pradesh's annual Saifai Mahaotsav in 2016. Read on to know what Alia Bhatt had to say on the controversy.

Back in 2016, quite a few Bollywood stars had come under fire for participating in the star-studded Saifai Mahaotsav. If you're wondering what we are talking about, let us take you back in time when actors like , , and among many others faced heat on social media for performing at Uttar Pradesh's annual Saifai Mahaotsav. For the unversed, this star-studded controversial event was organised in Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's native village Saifai.

While it was held like every year, in 2016 a bevy of Bollywood celebrities were invited to perform for the event. However, it drew sharp criticism as many argued that the extravagant amount of money could have been spent for the betterment of Muzaffarnagar riot victims. While B-Town celebs performed and returned back to base, they also steered clear of the issue. However, Alia Bhatt was one such celebrity who commented and admitted that she should have been more aware of the political scenario before saying yes to perform at the Saifai Mahaotsav.

Celebs were trolled on social media for their participation and reacting to the same, Alia had told IBN, "I don't want to stretch this topic too much because I feel, it is kind of over. And now that you have brought it up I would just say that none of the actors tried to hurt anybody. We are not sadistic who went to Saifai, and felt happy about those who were suffering! But yes, I do feel bad for not being aware. I was aware of the riots that happened last year, but I didn't know about the the circumstances in which the event took place and that's something I feel bad about. I genuinely feel I should be more aware of such happenings."

When asked if the controversy was blown out of proportion, the actress added, "Actually, yes. I don't think it was required, but I don't think it was wrong either. I just think that it isn't fair to call us inhuman." However, Alia's response got a surprising reaction from dad Mahesh Bhatt who apologised and said that he had failed as a father. And that wasn't all.

Salman Khan came to Alia's rescue and backed her after Mahesh Bhatt's apology. He tweeted, "Bhatt saab, no need for apology, Alia's upbringing is great. I was proud to share the stage with her. She earns her living with hardwork and dignity."

Apart from Alia and Salman, the event also saw , Sonam Kapoor, , Kareena and Saif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ranveer Singh among others perform for the event. Well, since then we haven't seen much of Bollywood and politics mixing it up.

ALSO READ: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump as she twins with sis Karisma for a photoshoot; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×