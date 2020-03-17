Throwback Tuesday: When Shah Rukh Khan left Saif Ali Khan feeling 'insecure' on the sets of Kal Ho Na Ho

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

and are one of the most prominent faces in Bollywood despite beginning their Bollywood careers in the early '90s. The celebrities have lasted for a long period in showbiz and also starred in one of the most loved films of all time. Taking you back to 2003, Saif and SRK had starred in Kal Ho Na Ho which went on to become a box office hit. A film on friendship and love, the pairing of SRK and Saif as friends won the audiences over. But did you know that Saif did feel a bit insecure of SRK while shooting the film?

For today's Throwback Tuesday post, let us take you down memory lane and tell you exactly what happened. Saif made the 'insecurity' revelation last year on 's chat show Koffee With Karan where he appeared with daughter Sara Ali Khan. On the couch, while speaking about his films and career, Saif told Karan, "You made me insecure once. We were doing ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ and you said I want you to act like Shah Rukh and I said, ‘Oh no… Am I not good enough as myself.'”

However, that was not it. Karan went on to explain why Saif felt the way he did. Turns out, the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho, SRK is seen doing everything that Saif does in his establishing scene of the movie. On the day of the shoot, SRK's schedule was before Saif's and he ended up doing the scenes first. Which is why when Saif came onboard to shoot, Karan told him he wants him to act like SRK.

Take a look at Saif's revelation below:

You thought you have seen it all? Well, guess again! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/1C7HqvIarx — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) March 3, 2019

Saif and SRK as Rohit and Aman was is one of the most fun definitions of friendship.

